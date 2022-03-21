Davis & Elkins President trades places with student

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique tradition returned to Davis and Elkins College today. 5′s John Blashke shows how one student got to be president for a day.

Davis & Elkins College has seen its fair share of presidents, some serving longer than others.

Hussain Hamide’s term only lasted for a day, but he still managed to make an impact.

Hamide is a junior majoring in business management and accounting. Monday he got to swap places with the college president Chris Wood -- an old D&E tradition.

“I’m very nervous, but thank God I sat here with mister president and he has given me some confidence,” Hamide said.

But it wasn’t necessarily the presidential meetings he attended all morning that had him on edge.

Hamide had a major presentation to deliver today that Wood got to do instead.

Overall, they were both grateful for the experience and had some fun.

“I have the chance to become a student and understand a bit more of the issues that they face and the opportunities,” said Wood. “This is a great opportunity for Hussain today. It’s a chance to understand the complexities of an organization.”

With only about 700 students on campus it’s easy to say that Davis & Elkins is a tight knit community. It’s one of the things that brought Hussain here.

When addressing the rotary club, Hussain said D&E treated him like family on his very first visit.

“Like my siblings I see them in the morning and when I go to sleep and when I came to D&E I saw that,” said Hamide.

Hamide says after he graduates, he’d like to return to the college and maybe even get his picture up there with the other presidents.

Reporting in Elkins John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.