Advertisement

DHHR, WVU develop COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

On Monday, Gov. Justice unveiled a free, online tool to help people learn when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot.
On Monday, Gov. Justice unveiled a free, online tool to help people learn when they may be due...
On Monday, Gov. Justice unveiled a free, online tool to help people learn when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Gov. Justice unveiled a free, online tool to help people learn when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot.

West Virginia’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator is the first online application of its kind to calculate a COVID-19 vaccination due date for anyone at any stage of vaccination.

“This incredibly important tool will help some people to ensure that they’re getting their booster shots,” Gov. Justice said. “I really want to thank Dr. Julia Fraustino, director of West Virginia University’s Public Interest Communication Research Lab, and WVU student Steven Lough for their efforts in creating the calculator. This is really great work coming from West Virginia University and we thank them in every way.”

The Vaccination Due Date Calculator was made possible through the work of the Joint Interagency Task Force on COVID-19 and DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, in partnership with West Virginia University’s Public Interest Communication Research Lab.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh joined the Governor during the briefing to explain how West Virginians can use this important tool.

“We thought it was really important to give West Virginians this tool – which doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country – to help each person to determine when it’s time to get your next dose, your booster dose, or if you’re immunocompromised, perhaps the fourth dose of vaccine,” Dr. Marsh said. “Then it gives you the opportunity to both identify when you’re due for your next vaccine and to schedule it right off the tool, or to set a reminder on your calendar so that you make sure that you get the dose of vaccine at the right time.”

The website is now live at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice announces new COVID relief program for homeowners
Dusty Tenney
Man arrested for allegedly soliciting, threatening to kill 14-year-old
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
Robert Radcliff
Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor