Evelyn Maxine Queen, 81, of Buckhannon Run Road, joined her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born in Weston on March 6, 1941, a daughter of the late George Franklin and Ida Maxine Frazier Lough. Evelyn met her one true love very early in life. She married Don McNeil Queen on February 27, 1958, and was blessed to spend 61 wonderful years together before his passing on October 6, 2019. Forever cherishing their memories of Evelyn are her three children: Deborah Smith and husband, John, of Weston, Cathy Weaver and husband, Pete, and Don Queen II and wife, Kandas, all of Buckhannon; five granddaughters: Barbie Paugh and husband, James, Misty Satterfield and husband, Chad, Brienna Shriver, Angie Holden and husband, Curtis, Brittany Curi and husband, Tiago; two grandsons: Scott Hacker and wife, Christina, and T.J. Hacker; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Nelson Lough and wife, Joyce, of Weston; and one sister, Helen Hardman and husband, Terry, of Horner. In early years, Evelyn was a bookkeeper for Danser’s Hardware and Bennett’s Firestone in Weston. Most importantly she dedicated her life to taking care of her family and home. Evelyn spent more than 20 years attending The Way of Holiness Church. She was a devout Christian woman, who loved the Lord passionately. Evelyn’s hobbies included oil painting beautiful works of art and before Don’s passing helping him in the woodworking shop. Above all else, Evelyn adored her family and no one will forget how good Grandma’s potato soup was on cool evenings. She also loved her fur babies. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at The Way Of Holiness Church located on Highway 33 in Buckhannon from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Evelyn Maxine Queen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

