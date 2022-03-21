Federal agency awards $9.3M to 19 WVa organizations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $9.3 million for 19 organizations in West Virginia that address homelessness and domestic violence.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funds. The programs also support people experiencing dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The individual awards range from $73,000 to $1.8 million and go to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Raleigh County Community Action Association, Telamon Corp., Clarksburg Housing Authority, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, Covenant House, Bartlett House, YWCA Charleston, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Kanawha Valley Collective, Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center, Task Force on Domestic Violence HOPE, Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority, Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Shenandoah Women’s Center, North Central WV Community Action and Southwestern Community Action Council.

