Glenville State Women’s Basketball advances to NCAA Division II Final Four

Pioneers top West Texas A&M 103-56
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDTV) - No. 3 Glenville came out strong against No. 6 West Texas A&M on Monday, putting up 69 points in the first half alone.

The Pioneers were lead in scoring by Zakiyah Winfield with 22 points, and had five ladies hit for double figures. Winfield also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Glenville was 14-of 25 from beyond the arc, shooting 56.0 %, and 52.1% in total field goals, making 38-of-73.

GSC was a perfect 13-of-13 from the foul line, and had the edge in rebounding.

The ladies will face No. 2 Grand Valley, who bested No. 7 Missouri Western, the Final Four matchup is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

