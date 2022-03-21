Advertisement

Published: Mar. 21, 2022
James Earl Modesitt, 62, of Petersburg, WV, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 He was born on March 19, 1959 at the Weston General Hospital, the son of the late Walter C. and Margaret A. Modesitt. On August 22, 1992 James married Loretta M. Markley. The two of them sharing 23 years together until her death on August 30, 2015. Along with his parents and wife, he was greeted in Heaven by one infant sister James is survived by one sister, Louise Hull and husband, James of Buckhannon; two special aunts: Georgia Melvin of Elkins, MD and Judy Hull of Walkersville, WV; and several cousins. He graduated for Lewis County High School in 1977. James was currently employed by Pizza Hut as a regional electrician and HVAC Maintenance technician. He really enjoyed tinkering with anything electrical. James’ request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James Earl Modesitt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

