Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After cooling down for the first day of spring, today will be a warmer, sunnier start to the workweek, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air to our region. This afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with winds coming from the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, about 5-10 degrees warmer-than-average. Overall, a nice afternoon. Tonight, clouds will build in from the west, but we will stay dry, with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, it will be a nice night. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds will roll in from the west, even as a warm front lifts north of our region. Winds will be light and coming from the south. As a result, temperatures will be in the low-60s, slightly more seasonable. In other words, it will be a cloudy but nice afternoon. As we go into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system from out west lifts into our area, bringing rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the morning and afternoon hours. While rain totals could change in a few days, as of now, models indicate we’ll see about 1″ of rain in some areas. So you’ll want an umbrella, and some extra time on the roads, during the morning and afternoon commute. The rain should end during the mid-evening hours, and then we get a break from any precipitation on Thursday, with temperatures in the low-60s on that day as well. Then more light rain showers move in on Friday, as a disturbance makes its way into our area. Not much rain is expected, however. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s on Friday as well, so it will feel cool again. Over the weekend, expect more cloudy, cool conditions. In short, today will be warm and sunny, tomorrow will be cloudy, and the rest of the week will be cloudy, with mild temperatures and plenty of rain chances.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, over 10 degrees warmer-than-average for this time of year. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 68.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, which is a few degrees above-average for late-March. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 42.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with winds coming from the east and northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, above-average for this time of year and similar to today. Overall, a gray, but warm, afternoon. High: 67.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, and rain will push in during the morning and afternoon hours. Some of them will be thunderstorms, capable of producing heavy downpours, so you’ll want an umbrella and, at times, some extra time on the roads. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, well over 10 degrees warmer-than-normal and feeling like April. Overall, a warm, rainy afternoon. High: 71.

