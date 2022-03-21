Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the second day of spring, and it sure felt like it, with clear skies and temperatures well into the 60s for most of the area. Clear skies will persist until the wee hours of Tuesday morning, when clouds quickly thicken in anticipation of a low-pressure system to our west that will bring rain on Wednesday. Tuesday itself will remain dry; conditions will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s. It’s not until early Wednesday morning we see showers begin for us, spreading from the west to the east. By sunrise, rain will be widespread across our DMA, becoming heavy at times. Once we reach Wednesday afternoon, we get a break from heavy rain, only seeing a few isolated showers. However, early in the evening, the cold front associated with this system crosses over our area, bringing some heavy downpours and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms. After the front crosses West Virginia, there is a chance for a few more isolated rain showers, but any that occur at this time would be lighter than earlier in the day. By later Thursday morning, we’ll pretty much have dried out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. With Wednesday’s system, we’re likely to see anywhere from 0.5″ to 1″ of rain, and winds will be gusty throughout the system’s duration. Beginning late Tuesday night, winds will pick up, peaking Wednesday afternoon in the 30-40mph range. Once the front crosses, winds will quickly return to a more calm level.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s on Friday, and light rain showers are possible. Temperatures continue to decline through Sunday, with more showers expected for Saturday. Due to the cooler temperatures, it’s possible Saturday’s precipitation falls as light snow in the mountains, and it wouldn’t be impossible to see some flakes in the lowlands Saturday night as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Cloudy and calm. High: 65

Wednesday: Rain, becoming heavy at times; wind gusts as high as 30-40mph. High: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. High: 66

