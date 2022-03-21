Advertisement

Local airman hoping to open gun range in Wood County

David Alexander Mace says the business would be located on Briscoe Run
David Alexander Mace
David Alexander Mace(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday at Wood County Commission, a local airman presented his ideas for the outdoor gun range he wants to open just outside the Vienna city limits.

David Alexander Mace says the business would be located on Briscoe Run, near Scots Landscaping, on a property that is roughly 4.25 acres.

While the Commission says Mace does not need their approval to open his business, they spoke with him to hear more about his plans and advise him based on past experience.

In the spring of 2012, complaints regarding the Sundowner Gun Club led to a civil action lawsuit.

That suit was later settled by the gun range owner and the insurance companies for both the county and the Wildwood Homeowners Association.

MACE: “The way that I’m actually designing the bays is to where – whenever I actually enclose the sides – the way that I’m having them enclosed is to where I can eventually cover them and then they’re gonna meet the requirements of an indoor range, and then I can add ventilation, and then they’ll meet the requirements of an indoor range.”

COMMISSIONER COUCH: “I think that that’s just a tough piece of property. Honestly, it’s so small.”

While Mace’s plan is to work toward an indoor range over the next five years, the Commissioners advised that he do an analysis of how much it would cost to build an indoor range now.

They say an indoor range could be widely supported as it would reduce the potential for noise and safety complaints.

They say many community members currently drive to other parts of the state to visit indoor gun ranges and that there may be a market for one here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Pitzer
Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
Robert Radcliff
Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor
Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Dusty Tenney
Man arrested for allegedly soliciting, threatening to kill 14-year-old

Latest News

West Virginia's Attorney General makes a stop at WDTV to discuss current state related issues.
Attorney General Morrisey makes a stop to discuss state related issues
It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated...
West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022
Charity book club that promotes reading to disadvantaged children.
Charity book club promotes reading to disadvantaged children
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
U.S. Senator Capito visits two European countries