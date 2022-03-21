Advertisement

Major Harrison County highway to have a lane closure all week

The lane closure will begin on Monday.
Lane closures (gfx)
Lane closures (gfx)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major highway in Harrison County will have a lane closure both eastbound and westbound this week.

Beginning on Monday, the West Virginia DOH says there will be a lane and shoulder closure on U.S. 50 eastbound and westbound from the Joyce Street exit to the West Pike Street exit.

The closure will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25.

The reason for the closure is for drilling operations for high mast lighting foundations.

The closure will be night-time operations only.

Officials said the slow lane and shoulder area will be closed in periodic locations.

Delays are to be expected, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, according to officials.

