Man arrested for allegedly soliciting, threatening to kill 14-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man was arrested last week after officers said he solicited and threatened to kill a 14-year-old girl while in possession of drugs.

Dusty Tenney, 28, of French Creek, messaged a 14-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger on Wednesday, March 16, asking how old she was, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say Tenney sent multiple messages before sending a picture of his face and asking “if they wanted to see more or if they were a cop.”

Officers said Tenney then sent an explicit photo to the girl and said “this isn’t sounding, probably going to prison for this.”

Tenney then said “I promise you if you set me up I will murder you when I get out of prison just saying,” the criminal complaint says.

Later on Wednesday, March 16, multiple officers served two felony arrest warrants on Tenney, where he resisted arrest, according to a separate criminal complaint.

As Tenney was taken into custody, officers said he “admitted to having illegal substances in the vehicle.”

Officers said they searched his vehicle and found 1.4 grams of presumed methamphetamine.

The report says Tenney told officers at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office that he “was … on meth” but he did not deny that he sent the messages to the 14-year-old, confirming to officers that it was his account and explicit photos.

Tenney also admitted to officers to using approximately 1-1.5 grams of meth and not sleeping for the past week, adding that he has been addicted to the drug for the past eight months.

Tenney has been charged with two counts of soliciting a minor via a computer, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license, resisting arrest, and DUI of a controlled substance.

Tenney is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

