Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire

Latest News

New Bridgeport business
Month After Filing Plans with City, Newest Bridgeport Business Makes it Official with $1M Building Permit
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol