Man who shot brother convicted of voluntary manslaughter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a West Virginia man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother on Mother’s Day in 2020.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before returning the verdict for William Allen Nutter, who was charged with killing Charles Ryan Cottle, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. Jurors opted for convicting on a lesser charge than murder, the newspaper reported.

Nutter claimed self-defense in the shooting, but prosecutors said his story didn’t make sense.

“(Nutter) and I believe that the trial was conducted fairly, that the jury took their role very seriously, and we believe it’s a just verdict,” defense attorney Joe Munoz said.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure declined to comment, saying the case was ongoing until Nutter’s sentencing, which was set for June 15.

