Advertisement

Man who shot brother convicted of voluntary manslaughter

(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a West Virginia man of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother on Mother’s Day in 2020.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before returning the verdict for William Allen Nutter, who was charged with killing Charles Ryan Cottle, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. Jurors opted for convicting on a lesser charge than murder, the newspaper reported.

Nutter claimed self-defense in the shooting, but prosecutors said his story didn’t make sense.

“(Nutter) and I believe that the trial was conducted fairly, that the jury took their role very seriously, and we believe it’s a just verdict,” defense attorney Joe Munoz said.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure declined to comment, saying the case was ongoing until Nutter’s sentencing, which was set for June 15.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire

Latest News

Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Maple Syrup Fest returned to Pickens.
Maple Syrup Fest returns to Pickens after two year hiatus
Kids paint a pot
Workshop teaches kids ways to be creative
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home