Milton Holt Scott, Sr., 77, a resident of Huttonsville, passed from this passed from this life Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home. Milton was born Thursday, January 11, 1945, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Homer Holt Scott and Edith Mae Currence Scott. On October 26, 1967, in Mill Creek, he married Paulette Sue Howard Scott, who preceded him in death on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Also left to cherish her memory are five children, Milton “Tad” Scott, Jr. and wife, Pam, of Mill Creek, David Scott and wife, Becky, of Mill Creek, Ginny Wratchford and husband, Jake, of Huttonsville, Bud Scott and wife, Cassie, of Beverly, and Chris Scott of Huttonsville, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Frances Minear and husband, John, of Dailey and Meredith “Eakle Bud” Scott of Buckhannon, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way, Milton Holt Scott IV, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents were five siblings, Julie Mahanes, Ressie Shreve, Mayford “Dick” Scott, Mason Scott, and an infant sister. Milton was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School and had served in United States Army and the National Guard during Vietnam. He had worked in various places but spent over twenty years working as a coal miner for Craft Coal Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 11 am until 12 pm the funeral hour. Rev. Marshall Williams will officiate, and interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery at Hemlock. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Milton Holt Scott, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

