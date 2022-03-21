Month After Filing Plans with City, Newest Bridgeport Business Makes it Official with $1M Building Permit

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While it may not appear to be the sexiest project among many coming to Bridgeport, a new business on Johnson Avenue will do more than just clean up one of the few eyesores along the city’s Main Street corridor.

The business coming is a car wash – Wash-Rite Express Car Wash. According to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr, it is a high-end facility. And the price tag on it should prove just that.

Although plans were filed with Kerr’s department in January and a sign was placed on the property alerting individuals of the new facility the same month, a permit was pulled last month. And it was a hefty one.

Kerr recently told members of the Bridgeport Development Authority that the facility has filed for a permit of $1 million. For those who still may scoff at development on a piece of property vacant for years, the construction will provide $20,000 in business and occupation taxes for the city.

As one might imagine, the $1 million is a hefty price tag for a car wash. This will not be a standard car wash, she said.

“It starts with you driving up to the car wash, which is normal, but then it changes. After that, you enter a 110-foot tunnel that pulls your car through during the washing,” said Kerr in January. “It is pretty high tech.

“When the tunnel dumps out your car, you come up onto a covered vacuum station area,” Kerr continued. “There are 20 vacuum stations as part of the plans.”

The car wash is being designed on the property by Gary A. Nash Architect out of Birmingham, Alabama. The building area, if completed according to the plans, will cover 3,836 square feet.

Kerr told members that the facility has the capability to clean 100 cars per hour. There was no timetable on when the project will begin.

Eric Cochran of Triple L Commercial Properties owned the one-acre lot. Prior to his owning it, the Tom Davis Garden Center was on the site and since it was demolished, part of the area – directly beside Route 50 – has collapsed due to storm drainage issues. Those issues, as well as the cracked asphalt on the site, will soon be remedied and cleaned up.

Although it may have closed prior, the Tom Davis Garden Center account with the city was terminated on March 31, 2016. Since Cochran acquired the property, several national chains have shown interest he has said, including Bojangles, Sheetz, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Custard Stand.

