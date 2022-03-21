Advertisement

Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A person has been injured in a Monongalia County structure fire.

The fire took place on Warm Hollow Road in Morgantown.

Crews got the call of a structure fire around 5:30 Sunday afternoon.

According to Cheat Lake Fire Chief, Jason Christopher, one person was injured.

He also says crews had to bring in their own water because of a lack of hydrants.

Multiple crews were on scene and it took them around two hours to get the fire under control.

A cause is not known at this time.

