Raymond “Butch” Menendez, age 83, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family . Butch was born Thursday, November 24, 1938, in Spelter, WV, a son of the late Jose Menendez and Florinda Muniz. On April 1, 1961, in Lumberport, he married the former Frankie Wilson, who survives. They had celebrated sixty years of marriage. Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Kevin Menendez and wife, Heidi, of Cyclone, PA and Jeffrey Menendez of Elkins, two grandchildren, Ty Menendez and wife, Amber, of Port Orchard, WA and Tori Menendez of Vine Grove, KY, one great-grandchild, Naomi Menendez of Port Orchard, WA, and dear friends, Wayne and Diane Cash of Valley Bend. Preceding Butch in death besides his parents was a son, Michael Menendez. Butch obtained his master’s degree from West Virginia University. He was a Fisheries Biologist with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. He was a talented wood carver and scrimshaw artist and participated in many rendezvous across the country. Butch was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fly-fishing, hunting, and was a member of Trout Unlimited. He was involved with Women in the Outdoors and hunters’ education. Butch especially loved spending time with his family. Butch was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elkins. Butch’s request for cremation was honored. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 12pm until 1pm, at which time a Celebration of Life will be conducted by Reverend Brian Seders. The family suggests the memorial contributions be made in memory of Butch to the charity of your choice. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements for Raymond “Butch” Menendez. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.