Advertisement

Raymond “Butch” Menendez

Raymond “Butch” Menendez
Raymond “Butch” Menendez(Raymond “Butch” Menendez)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raymond “Butch” Menendez, age 83, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family . Butch was born Thursday, November 24, 1938, in Spelter, WV, a son of the late Jose Menendez and Florinda Muniz.  On April 1, 1961, in Lumberport, he married the former Frankie Wilson, who survives.  They had celebrated sixty years of marriage. Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Kevin Menendez and wife, Heidi, of Cyclone, PA and Jeffrey Menendez of Elkins, two grandchildren, Ty Menendez and wife, Amber, of Port Orchard, WA and Tori Menendez of Vine Grove, KY, one great-grandchild, Naomi Menendez of Port Orchard, WA, and dear friends, Wayne and Diane Cash of Valley Bend. Preceding Butch in death besides his parents was a son, Michael Menendez. Butch obtained his master’s degree from West Virginia University.  He was a Fisheries Biologist with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.  He was a talented wood carver and scrimshaw artist and participated in many rendezvous across the country.  Butch was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fly-fishing, hunting, and was a member of Trout Unlimited.  He was involved with Women in the Outdoors and hunters’ education. Butch especially loved spending time with his family.  Butch was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elkins. Butch’s request for cremation was honored.  A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 12pm until 1pm, at which time a Celebration of Life will be conducted by Reverend Brian Seders.  The family suggests the memorial contributions be made in memory of Butch to the charity of your choice. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements for Raymond “Butch” Menendez. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home

Latest News

Barbara Lynn Hoyle
Barbara Lynn Hoyle
Milton Holt Scott, Sr
Milton Holt Scott, Sr
Sharon Sue Thomas
Sharon Sue Thomas
Evelyn Maxine Queen
Evelyn Maxine Queen