Sandra Eileen Tonkery, 62, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 27, 1959, a daughter of Ralph Fast and Eleanor Jo Hess Fast. Sandra graduated from Fairmont State College with a degree in Education and taught in Marion County. She also was the manager of Tonkery Construction and Tonkery Development. She was a member of the White Hall Church of Christ. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, cooking, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Sandra is survived by her husband, David Tonkery; and two sons, David Tonkery and his wife Danielle of Indian Land, SC, and Evan Tonkery of Beckley, WV. Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Fast, Jr. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. with Kevin Lough and Joel Boggess officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

