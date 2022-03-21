On Friday, March 18, 2022, Sharon Sue Thomas passed on to her Heavenly home at the age of 70. Sharon was born in Huntington, WV on May 21, 1951, to Bernhardt and Doris Thomas, who preceded her in death. Sharon resided in Williamstown, WV during her high school years. After graduation, Sharon moved to Elkins, WV, where she pursued a nursing career, and loved the area so much that she chose to remain in Elkins. Sharon spent her nursing career lovingly serving her patients at Nella’s Nursing Home. She also enjoyed ministering through music with a Christian singing group called The Gospel Traveleers. In her early years, Sharon often got into trouble for “gifting” her milk money to anyone who was in need. This would prove to be a pattern throughout her entire life, as she would personally go without to meet another’s needs. Sharon is survived by sisters Betty Mae (Gene) Dressler of Mountainair, NM, Sandy (John) Cross of Morgantown, WV, and brothers Bill (Pam) Thomas of Buckhannon, WV, Bo (Marolyn) Thomas of Williamstown, WV, and Phil (Terri) Thomas of Lancaster, OH. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with her faithful lifelong friend, Mary VanDevender and family. The family wishes to thank Nurse Reagan and the staff in ICU at Davis Medical Center, along with the staff at WV Caring for their loving support. A service to honor Sharon’s life will be held at Randolph Funeral Home in Valley Bend, WV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with Pastor Albert Belt officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, WV. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Randolph County Humane Society, 195 Weese St., Elkins, WV 26241 in Sharon’s memory. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Sharon Sue Thomas. Send online condolences to the family at: www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

