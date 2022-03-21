Third trial over 5-year-old who allegedly died from abuse begins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The trial of a woman accused of murdering her young nephew began on Monday.

Chasity Wodzinski is charged with murder of a child by parent or guardian.

Jury selection began this morning at the Harrison County Courthouse.

Two others have already been convicted in connection to the death, Wodzinski’s husband Peter Wodzinski and her mother Michelle Boggs.

Both have been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years.

Chasity Wodzinski is pleading not guilty, but, if convicted, she will also face life in prison with possibility of parole after 15 years.

For prior coverage of Peter Wodzinski’s trial: https://www.wdtv.com/2021/03/03/lost-creek-man-found-guilty-in-death-of-5-year-old-nephew/

For prior coverage of Michelle Boggs’ trial: https://www.wdtv.com/2021/04/22/jury-finds-michelle-boggs-guilty-of-death-by-parent-or-guardian/

