U.S. Senator Capito visits two European countries

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Europe this past week with nine other U.S. Senators.

Capito was in Poland and Germany meeting with Ukrainians who she says are standing up for freedom as they fight against Russia.

She also visited refugee centers and military training facilities.

In addition, Capito met with several West Virginians who are serving in Europe.

She called Putin a “war criminal” and says that he needs to be stopped.

