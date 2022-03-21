Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home

Latest News

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
Department of Housing and Urban Development
Federal agency awards $9.3M to 19 WVa organizations
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents
Lane closures (gfx)
Major Harrison County highway to have a lane closure all week
Deadly weekend of shootings across US