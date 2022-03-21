Advertisement

West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’

It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated nearly half of Americans aren’t prepared for severe weather.
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated nearly half of Americans aren’t prepared for severe weather.

More than 40% do not have a basic first aid kit. The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV said to prepare before bad weather arrives.

The National Weather Service in West Virginia will also be conducting a statewide ‘Tornado Drill’ on Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m.

