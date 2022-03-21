West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated nearly half of Americans aren’t prepared for severe weather.

More than 40% do not have a basic first aid kit. The National Weather Service in Charleston, WV said to prepare before bad weather arrives.

“About the best thing that anybody can do is have an emergency supply kit or a disaster kit. That’s 72 hours’ worth of food, water prescription drugs. Anything you would need if you were to be cut off in a disaster for the next 72 hours.”

The National Weather Service in West Virginia will also be conducting a statewide ‘Tornado Drill’ on Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m.

