WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 14

Dozens of locations were stocked with trout last week.
(KSLA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 14.

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

Trout Stocking Locations for Week of March 14:

  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
  • Bear Rocks Lake
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Bullskin Run
  • Burnsville Tailwaters
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Cherry River
  • Chief Cornstalk Lake
  • Clear Fork of Tug
  • Cranberry River
  • Cranberry River (C&R)
  • Desert Fork
  • Dillons Run
  • Dry Fork (Randolph)
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Edwards Run Pond
  • Elk River
  • Evitts Run
  • Fort Ashby Reservoir
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glady Fork
  • Jimmy Lewis Lake
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Creek of Cherry River
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Mason Lake
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Fork River
  • Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest)
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek South Branch
  • New Creek
  • North Fork Cherry River
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North River
  • Opequon Creek
  • Pipestem Lake
  • Right Fork of Middle Fork River
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Seneca Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • South Fork Cherry River
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summersville Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Turkey Run Lake
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Waites Run
  • Wallback Lake
  • Warden Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Williams River

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.

