WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 14
Dozens of locations were stocked with trout last week.
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 14.
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
Trout Stocking Locations for Week of March 14:
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)
- Bear Rocks Lake
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Bullskin Run
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Cherry River
- Chief Cornstalk Lake
- Clear Fork of Tug
- Cranberry River
- Cranberry River (C&R)
- Desert Fork
- Dillons Run
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Edwards Run Pond
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Jimmy Lewis Lake
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Creek of Cherry River
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mason Lake
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Fork River
- Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- New Creek
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Pipestem Lake
- Right Fork of Middle Fork River
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Sugar Creek
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Turkey Run Lake
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Waites Run
- Wallback Lake
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Wheeling Creek
- Williams River
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.
