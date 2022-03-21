WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of March 14

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 14.

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

Trout Stocking Locations for Week of March 14:

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Back Fork of Elk River (C&R)

Bear Rocks Lake

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Bullskin Run

Burnsville Tailwaters

Cacapon Park Lakes

Cherry River

Chief Cornstalk Lake

Clear Fork of Tug

Cranberry River

Cranberry River (C&R)

Desert Fork

Dillons Run

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

Edwards Run Pond

Elk River

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Jimmy Lewis Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Creek of Cherry River

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mason Lake

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Fork River

Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek South Branch

New Creek

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Pipestem Lake

Right Fork of Middle Fork River

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Sugar Creek

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Turkey Run Lake

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run

Wallback Lake

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.

