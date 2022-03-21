Advertisement

WVU vs. Marshall matchup moved to Tues. March 22nd

Mountaineers are 50-25 all-time against The Herd
WVU vs. Marshall baseball is moved to Tuesday, March 22nd
WVU vs. Marshall baseball is moved to Tuesday, March 22nd(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to impending weather, the WVU vs. Marshall baseball game has been moved to Tues. March 22nd.

The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field at Mon County Ballpark.

If you already purchased a ticket, you can use it at the gate tomorrow, or you can exchange them for tickets to any future home game this season.

WVU is 50-25 in all-time games against Marshall, winning the last 10 of 11 faceoffs with The Herd.

Both teams are coming off series losses this past weekend.

