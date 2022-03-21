WVU vs. Marshall matchup moved to Tues. March 22nd

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to impending weather, the WVU vs. Marshall baseball game has been moved to Tues. March 22nd.

The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field at Mon County Ballpark.

If you already purchased a ticket, you can use it at the gate tomorrow, or you can exchange them for tickets to any future home game this season.

WVU is 50-25 in all-time games against Marshall, winning the last 10 of 11 faceoffs with The Herd.

Both teams are coming off series losses this past weekend.

