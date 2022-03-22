Arthur Monroe Cardwell, 70, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home. Arthur was born Tuesday, May 22, 1951, in Rock, WV, a son of the late Sallie Mae Cardwell. On March 15, 1990, in Bluefield, VA, he was married to the former Sarah Ann “Sally” Ross, who preceded him in death on April 5, 2019. Left to cherish Arthur’s memory are his children, Allison Lynn Hall and husband, Everett, , Carl Hughes and girlfriend, Terry Heaster, and Amanda Hughes of Weston, his siblings, Patricia Louise Green and Goldie Darlene Cardwell, both of Ohio, Bernard Cardwell of Princeton, special friends, Bobby Thompson, James Lester, and Curtis Sutton, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Arthur in death besides his wife and parents were two brother, Arlie Junior Cardwell and Basil Wade Cardwell, and his sons, James A. Cardwell and David Lee Hughes. Arthur attended the schools of Mercer County. He worked at a tank setter technician for Bluefield Gas Company for thirty-one years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a devoted family man. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 11AM until 12PM, the funeral hour. Bishop Larry McArthur will officiate and interment will follow at Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Arthur Monroe Cardwell. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

