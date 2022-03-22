Advertisement

Attorney General Morrisey makes a stop to discuss state related issues

West Virginia's Attorney General makes a stop at WDTV to discuss current state related issues.
West Virginia's Attorney General makes a stop at WDTV to discuss current state related issues.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was in the spotlight for the United States Supreme Court case against the Environmental Protection Agency.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the case was presented to the court as an issue dealing with who had the power in regulating gas emissions.

However, Morrisey said it was more than that.

“The biggest question in our U.S. Supreme Court case is that we have to resolve who gets to make the major decisions of the day. Is it an unaccountable bureaucracy, or is it congress? The answer is it has to be congress,” he told 5 News.

Morrisey said he hoped to have answers regarding the case in late June 2022.

Morrisey also brought up the country-wide fentanyl epidemic that has ended in the death of several Americans, not just in the country but in the state.

Morrisey explained where some of the fentanyl was coming from.

“The ingredients are sourced from China. Then they flood into Mexico. The Mexican drug cartel assemble these finished products. Then they go across the border illegally and flood into our country,” he said.

Morrisey added he reached out to the United States Attorney General to encourage him to enforce stronger prosecution with fentanyl-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Dale Pitzer
Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
Robert Radcliff
Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022
Charity book club that promotes reading to disadvantaged children.
Charity book club promotes reading to disadvantaged children
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
U.S. Senator Capito visits two European countries
Charity book club that promotes reading to disadvantaged children.
Charity book club that promotes reading to disadvantaged children.