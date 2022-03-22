Attorney General Morrisey makes a stop to discuss state related issues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was in the spotlight for the United States Supreme Court case against the Environmental Protection Agency.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the case was presented to the court as an issue dealing with who had the power in regulating gas emissions.

However, Morrisey said it was more than that.

“The biggest question in our U.S. Supreme Court case is that we have to resolve who gets to make the major decisions of the day. Is it an unaccountable bureaucracy, or is it congress? The answer is it has to be congress,” he told 5 News.

Morrisey said he hoped to have answers regarding the case in late June 2022.

Morrisey also brought up the country-wide fentanyl epidemic that has ended in the death of several Americans, not just in the country but in the state.

Morrisey explained where some of the fentanyl was coming from.

“The ingredients are sourced from China. Then they flood into Mexico. The Mexican drug cartel assemble these finished products. Then they go across the border illegally and flood into our country,” he said.

Morrisey added he reached out to the United States Attorney General to encourage him to enforce stronger prosecution with fentanyl-related charges.

