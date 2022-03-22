Bridge Sports Complex nearly ready to unveil new turf field

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is mere weeks away from finishing a big project.

The plan for the Bridge Sports Complex becoming a beacon for sports in north central West Virginia is well underway.

The new $2.5 million turf field behind the CityNet Center will be ready for use on April 1.

Bridge Sports General Manager Droo Callahan says that despite a sand shortage, everything has been going according to plan.

“A little difficulty with sand we can only get in one truck load a day. We’re actually getting it from two different places now, but other than that, we’ve been pretty lucky,” Callahan said.

Callahan says the turf field can host a variety of sports, such as football, baseball, soccer, and lacrosse.

“You can use it as much as a you want. You don’t have to water it. You don’t have to fertilize it. You don’t have to do all of the maintenance, so that allows for continuous use week in and week out,” said Callahan.

The versatile field will also be adding a four-lane track around the outside that is aiming to be completed by mid-to-late April.

Callahan says the field will be available for use by members and may also be rented out at times.

He says it’s within the cards to see nine other fields like this in years to come.

“I think the most important thing is to realize is this is one of many fields, so if we can improve the playablity and functionality of sports in the area, that’s what we’re aiming to do,” Callahan said.

