Bridgeport HS student to represent W.Va. in Poetry Out Loud National Finals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School student Morgan Sprouse will represent West Virginia in the 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Finals.

All 55 state and jurisdictional finalists will participate in the national semifinals, streaming on Sunday, May 1, with nine students advancing to the national finals, streaming on Sunday, June 5.

Both the semifinals and finals will be streamed here.

Sprouse won the state competition hosted by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts on Saturday, March 12, at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Willow Peyton of St. Marys High School was the runner-up.

Sprouse recited “Mansplaining” by Jennifer Militello, “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin and “A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Thirty-nine students from high schools in 27 counties competed in the semifinals on Friday, March 11, with the top 10 contestants competing Saturday in the state final.

Morgan Sprouse will receive $200 and the opportunity to represent West Virginia in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals.

Bridgeport High School will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.

The school’s Poetry Out Loud coordinator is Jared St. Martin Brown.

Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest designed to encourage high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

Beginning at the classroom level, nearly 4,000 students and more than 100 teachers at 50 West Virginia high schools participated in the Poetry Out Loud program this year.

