Bridgeport’s AJ Dinaldo signs with Potomac State Soccer

Dinaldo excited to prove his ability as a Catamount
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s AJ Dinaldo has signed with Potomac State soccer.

Dinaldo choose to hit the field with the Catamounts due to having a higher chance of playing at Potomac compared to a four-year school. His biggest goal in his first year is to be a starter, which he is confident about, but he knows he will have to prove his ability to his coaches and teammates to earn that honor.

The best memory that sticks out for Dinaldo during his four years at Bridgeport is winning sectionals last season.

Dinaldo is excited to continue playing the sport he loves, “I just really enjoy the sport overall and I have fun and even though sometimes games don’t go your way... in the end I still have fun and I think that’s really whenever I realized that I wanted to play after high school.”

