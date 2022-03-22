Building being demolished in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After 40 years some buildings in North Central West Virginia are being torn down.

On your way home from work you may have noticed a demolishing occurring.

Or you just see a pile of a dirt that is vacant and you ask yourself what is happening?

“Being able to remove slum structures has the net benefit to everyone on the street that no longer has to look at it,”

Economic Development Director John Whitmore said.

Some buildings are just old and there’s no point for them to sit there.

There are also safety concerns such as structured fires or broken glass.

“We are establishing best to prioritize structures that have to come down immediately and looking for opportunities to look for property owners to acquire or reconstruct in some manner,” says Whitmore.

Demolition have been happening for years now but what could be coming could be beneficial for you.

“We see that as an opportunity for neighboring homeowners to acquire additional yard space especially for some smaller parcels,” says Whitmore.

Demolishing is a reoccurring thing, but there is a goal to all of this.

“Overall our goal is to see re-development that’s going to be cheaper to keep or maintain a house in a working condition as supposed to where a demolition becomes feasible.” says Whitmore

The cost of demolitions will continue to go up.

