Debra Ann Freeland, 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 22, 1951, in Morgantown, WV; the daughter of Susie (Riffle) Croaston of Morgantown and the late James Croaston. Debra was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching football, and NASCAR. She loved growing flowers and enjoyed her cats. Debra enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her granddaughters. In addition to her mother, Debra is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Freeland of Fairmont; her daughter, Ronda Napier and her boyfriend, David May of Morgantown; her granddaughters, Courtney Cheeck and her husband, Noah, and Emily Napier and her boyfriend, Zack; her sisters, Shirley Croaston of California, Charlotte Shepherd of Morgantown, Ruth Croston of Morgantown, Aileen Bohon and her husband, Buck of North Caolina, Peggy Strong of Morgantown, and Judy Gardner of Florida; several neices and nephews. In addition to her father, Debra was preceded in death by her brothers, James “Jimmy” Croaston, and Loran Croaston; her sister, Janet Barnett; and grandfather, Ernie Riffle of Fairmont. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery Monongalia County. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

