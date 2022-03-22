Dream Mountain Ranch announces bluegrass festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream Mountain Ranch will present the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival on July 1-3, 2022.

Headlining the event will be Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience, and Kitchen Dwellers EmiSunshine.

The event will take place at Dream Mountain Ranch in Albright.

Dream Mountain Ranch is a one-of-a-kind trophy deer and elk paradise and event venue located in north central West Virginia.

The event’s lineup will also include The Kyle Tuttle Band, The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers, The Hillbilly Gypsies, Silas Powell and the Powell Family Band.

Tickets for the event start at $150 for the three-day event. VIP and premium camping options are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Visit the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival’s website here.

