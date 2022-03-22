Advertisement

Grafton man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

A Taylor County man was arrested on Monday after officers conducted an investigation about files of child pornography being uploaded to a cloud service.
Jarred Alan Knotts
Jarred Alan Knotts(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An investigation was started in December 2021 about multiple files of child pornography being uploaded to a cloud service, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the person, later identified as Jarred Knotts, 24, of Grafton, uploaded a video four times in November 2021 of explicit content involving a young girl.

The report says investigators looked into another video of explicit content involving a young girl being uploaded twice on March 1 and 2.

Officers said they interviewed Knotts on Monday, March 21, and he “confessed that he had used a cell phone” and “received videos and images containing child pornography.”

Knotts further said he saved “some of these images to his cell phone as screenshots” and that he “sent images and videos of child pornography to other people,” according to court documents.

Knotts has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

