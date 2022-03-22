Harrison County football players honored at 39th annual Frank Loria Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 39th annual Frank Loria Awards banquet, in person again for the first time in several years.

Twenty-eight of Harrison County’s best - the 2021 All-County first team - were honored for their achievements on the field as members of their respective programs.

In high school, it’s about what you do on and off the field. Bridgeport’s Tate Jordan excelled at both, and was honored with the Academic Achievement Award.

“They hold us accountable to the highest standards. Higher standards than what we might like sometimes, but it always makes us better individuals,” Jordan said. “Coach Tom Hilton from Bridgeport is the only reason I started playing football. I hope he knows I said thank you.”

Robert C. Byrd junior Wyatt Minor posted a stellar first season as a lineman for the Eagles. While some may say he makes it look easy, there’s a lot more to it than that.

“Definitely hard work and dedication. Countless hours in the weight room, on the field. Simplest things like footwork,” Minor said. “Just being nasty, doing what I do.

The Frank Loria Coach of the Year - after a standout first year at the helm of the Bridgeport Indians, head coach Tyler Phares takes the hardware. Phares led Bridgeport to an undefeated regular season and the third round of the playoffs, and had eleven players named to the county team.

“We just hope to keep spitting out successful seasons and turning young men into better young men. Hopefully they learn a little bit about football and life along the way,” Phares said. “It’s great to see the GPAs that got mentioned today and what these kids plan to do later in life is really exciting.”

Finally, the Frank Loria Most Outstanding Player of the Year award, given to Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King for a second time in his career. King posted a record-breaking senior season for the Eagles, but he believes a certain group of people is to thank for where he is.

“Ups to my linemen and my teammates for pushing me 110 percent every day,” King said. “They got me to where I needed to be and got me this award also.”

We are that much closer to football season with the close of awards from 2021, with just about five months until we do it all again.

