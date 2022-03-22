Hope Scholarship surpasses 1,000 approved awards, Treasurer says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Tuesday his Office has awarded more than 1,000 West Virginia students the Hope Scholarship education savings account for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

“Since launching this program on March 1, we have seen an overwhelming response from the public with more than 1,000 students approved within the first three weeks to receive these funds,” Treasurer Moore said. “We began working to implement this program immediately after the Legislature passed the Hope Scholarship Act last year, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to launch it seamlessly while meeting the strong public demand.”

The application period for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year opened March 1 and will remain open through May 15.

As of Monday, March 21, Treasurer Moore’s Office had awarded the Hope Scholarship to 1,043 West Virginia students.

Those interested in applying can visit www.HopeScholarshipWV.com.

The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.

To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:

Eligible or required to be enrolled in a kindergarten program.

Enrolled full-time in a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for the entire instructional term during the 2021-2022 current academic year immediately preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.

Or, enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in this state for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.

The first distribution of Hope Scholarship funds for approved applicants will be available for qualified expenses through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15.

