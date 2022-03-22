Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be a nice afternoon, although skies will be cloudy, thanks to a low-pressure system approaching from the west. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so it will be gray outside. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. So it will be warm outside. Go outside if you can. Tonight, we start out cloudy but dry, but by 4 AM tomorrow morning, that’s when a line of rain showers starts pushing into our area. Winds will still come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, so it will be a warm night. Overall, not a bad night. Tomorrow, the low-pressure system starts pushing in, and a line of rain showers moves in after 4 AM, lasting until 11 AM. These rain showers won’t produce much rain, but they still will mean you’ll want an umbrella during the morning commute. We then get a break during the early-afternoon hours, but we also experience wind gusts above 30 mph at times during the afternoon. So it will be breezy. During the mid-evening hours, the cold front brings a line of showers and even some thunderstorms. Some of these showers and storms could produce heavy downpours and even gusty winds, which could cause some problems, so we’ll be watching carefully. Ultimately, you’ll want an umbrella and some extra time on the roads. The rain ends at night, and we’re left with clouds. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the upper-60s, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a rainy, windy afternoon.

We then stay dry as we go through Thursday afternoon, with a mix of Sun and clouds, along with warm temperatures. Then on Friday, a weak front brings more rain showers into the area, along with highs in the mid-40s. So it will feel more like February than March. Over the weekend, another weak disturbance will bring light rain showers in the lowlands. In the mountains, we could see rain/snow mix and light snow showers due to the cool temperatures, but not much accumulation is expected. Then we dry out on Sunday. In short, today will be warm but cloudy, tomorrow will bring heavy downpours at times, and then expect cooler temperatures and more scattered showers at the end of the week.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, but barring an isolated sprinkle, we should stay dry today. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 66.

Tonight: We start with cloudy skies, so it will be a gray night. Then, during the late-overnight hours, a steady rain moves into our area. Winds will come from the ESE at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, it will be a warm, cloudy night, with some rain late-overnight. Low: 53.

Wednesday: A steady rain moves in during the late-overnight into early-morning hours, and it lasts until around noon. So expect a soggy commute. Then we get a break from the rain in the afternoon, before more rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push in during the evening. Some could produce downpours and even gusty winds, so we’ll be watching carefully. Winds will come from the SE at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, a warm, but rainy and windy afternoon. High: 74.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with dry weather during the afternoon. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, a warm afternoon. High: 67.

