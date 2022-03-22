Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday! Despite persistent clouds, today has been pretty nice, with temperatures into the 70s for many. Clouds and warm temperatures continue through tonight, with temperatures only falling to the low 50s. However, by sunrise tomorrow morning, widespread heavy rain will be moving into NCWV, as well as gusty winds. By the afternoon, rain will pause for a little, with many areas seeing some sunny conditions, but wind gusts will continue, peaking at 25-35mph, possibly higher at times. Between about 6-9pm, the cold front associated with this system will push through West Virginia, bringing heavy rain as well as a few isolated thunderstorms. The possibility of a little hail cannot be ruled out, either. Once the front crosses, winds will quickly diminish, and isolated rain showers are possible through the night. By Thursday morning, we’ll mostly be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Temperatures will remain above average in the low 60s, but Friday will begin a much cooler stretch of days, with highs in the upper 40s. Most of Friday will be dry, but later on, some light showers could enter our area. The chance of showers increases for Saturday, and will highs in the low 40s, lowlands may see those showers as a rain/snow mix. Higher elevations may see all of Saturday’s showers as light snow, which could mean a little bit of accumulation. Showers mostly clear by Sunday morning, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Dry weather and below-average temperatures continue into Monday, but by Tuesday, we’ll return to more seasonable weather.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Rain and gusty winds; isolated thunderstorms possible. High: 73

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy; PM rain showers possible. High: 48

