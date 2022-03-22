Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 22, 2022

Severe weather tomorrow, and cold temperatures for the weekend!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday! Despite persistent clouds, today has been pretty nice, with temperatures into the 70s for many. Clouds and warm temperatures continue through tonight, with temperatures only falling to the low 50s. However, by sunrise tomorrow morning, widespread heavy rain will be moving into NCWV, as well as gusty winds. By the afternoon, rain will pause for a little, with many areas seeing some sunny conditions, but wind gusts will continue, peaking at 25-35mph, possibly higher at times. Between about 6-9pm, the cold front associated with this system will push through West Virginia, bringing heavy rain as well as a few isolated thunderstorms. The possibility of a little hail cannot be ruled out, either. Once the front crosses, winds will quickly diminish, and isolated rain showers are possible through the night. By Thursday morning, we’ll mostly be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Temperatures will remain above average in the low 60s, but Friday will begin a much cooler stretch of days, with highs in the upper 40s. Most of Friday will be dry, but later on, some light showers could enter our area. The chance of showers increases for Saturday, and will highs in the low 40s, lowlands may see those showers as a rain/snow mix. Higher elevations may see all of Saturday’s showers as light snow, which could mean a little bit of accumulation. Showers mostly clear by Sunday morning, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Dry weather and below-average temperatures continue into Monday, but by Tuesday, we’ll return to more seasonable weather.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Rain and gusty winds; isolated thunderstorms possible. High: 73

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy; PM rain showers possible. High: 48

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Pitzer
Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
Robert Radcliff
Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor
Dusty Tenney
Man arrested for allegedly soliciting, threatening to kill 14-year-old
Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 22, 2022
rain wed morning
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | March 21, 2022
Expected highs for today, March 21, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 21, 2022
Expected highs for tomorrow, March 19, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 19, 2022