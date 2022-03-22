Advertisement

Lloyd Denzil "Johnnie" Price

Lloyd Denzil “Johnnie” Price
Lloyd Denzil “Johnnie” Price(Lloyd Denzil “Johnnie” Price)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 22, 2022
Lloyd Denzil “Johnnie” Price, 76, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.   Johnnie was born Sunday, April 8, 1945, in Glady, a son of the late Lloyd J. Price and Myrtle Brown Price.  On December 26, 1962, in Mill Creek, he was married to the former Betty Jo Hogue who survives.  They had celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage.   Also left to cherish Johnnie’s memory is one son, Michael Joseph Price of East Dailey, two daughters, Cathy Ann Brown and husband, David, of Beverly, and Cynthia Louise Simmons and husband, Rick, of Huttonsville, four granddaughters, Derica Sylvia and husband, Tyler, Brittanie Morgan and husband, Bryan, Lacey Dulek and husband, Josh, and Cortney Price and companion, Britt Nicole, and five great grandchildren, Heith, Leighton, Paiden, Emma, and Mollie. Preceding Johnnie in death besides his parents was one infant brother. Johnnie attended the schools of Randolph County and had served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1970.  He had worked as an electrician for Laurel Run Coal Mine.  He was an avid hunter and fisherman who “lived to fish”.  He loved his family and spending time with them.   Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, March 24, 2022, at 10AM at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Pruntytown.  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Lloyd Denzil “Johnnie” Price. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

