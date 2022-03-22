Local athletes named to Class A girls all-state teams
Fourteen bolster first, second and honorable mention
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fourteen girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class A all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County
Sydney Baird, Webster County
Kadie Colebank, Tucker County
Abby McDonough, Doddridge County
Malaysia Morgan, Gilmer County
SECOND TEAM:
Liv Ammons, Clay-Battelle
Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Emily Gola, Doddridge County
Macy Helmick, Tucker County
Jaydenn Kuhn, Tucker County
Carrie Lloyd, Doddridge County
Holly Perrine, Webster County
Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated
Emma Taylor, Gilmer County
