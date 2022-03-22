Advertisement

Local athletes named to Class A girls all-state teams

Fourteen bolster first, second and honorable mention
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fourteen girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class A all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County

Sydney Baird, Webster County

Kadie Colebank, Tucker County

Abby McDonough, Doddridge County

Malaysia Morgan, Gilmer County

SECOND TEAM:

Liv Ammons, Clay-Battelle

Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Emily Gola, Doddridge County

Macy Helmick, Tucker County

Jaydenn Kuhn, Tucker County

Carrie Lloyd, Doddridge County

Holly Perrine, Webster County

Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated

Emma Taylor, Gilmer County

