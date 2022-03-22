Advertisement

Morgantown boy's basketball celebrated for their Class AAAA State title

The Mohigans got one more night to take it all in
Morgantown boy's basketball celebrates their Class AAAA State Title
Morgantown boy's basketball celebrates their Class AAAA State Title(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boy’s basketball were celebrated my their parents, community and more for their Class AAAA State Championship win this past Saturday over Parkersburg South.

Not only was it a ight to celebrate the team and program, it was also a chance for the players and coaches to recongize everyone who has played a part in making this state championship happen.

Head Coach Dave Tallman made sure to thank everyone in the room, from parents, to the cheerleaders, the school, the “rowdie society”, media, fans, and everyone in-between. Players like Alec Poland, also showed their appreciation to everyone who has supported the Mohigans, “Everyone who was here helped win this year, obviously all the players, our families, the rowdie society was awesome this year, and everyone, every fan that just came and supported us.”

Morgantown finished out their year undefeated in the state of West Virginia. Coach advised the players make sure to sit back and take this moment in, “You gotta enjoy it, put it in your memory bank, you’re gonna remember this for the rest of your life, enjoy the moment, don’t worry about tomorrow, just soak it all in, everything that you can.”

