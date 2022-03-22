NCWV schools represented in State Archery in the Schools Tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be hosting the 17th annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools State Tournament on March 26 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with the first archers taking aim at 9 a.m., and the event will wrap up at 5 p.m.

An awards ceremony will follow the competition at 5:30 p.m.

”After the pandemic put many events on hold and students not only had to shift the way they learned but missed out on so many programs, we are so excited to be putting on this event in person again,” said Chris Scraggs, Archery in the Schools program coordinator. “Over 1,300 students from 76 schools from across the state participated in the State Qualifier this year. Of those, the top seven teams and the top 15 boys and girls from elementary, middle and high school are ready to pull back their bow string and taking aim for a win.”

Everyone is encouraged to attend and watch some of the state’s best student archers as they compete for top honors.

The admission fee to watch the tournament is $5 for adults (18 and older) and $3 for children (6-17). Children younger than six get in free.

Students from the following schools qualified to participate in this year’s tournament:

Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

Buckhannon Upshur High

Buckhannon-Upshur Middle

Cameron Middle

Cedar Grove Community School

Chapmanville Middle

Chapmanville Regional High

Chesapeake Elementary

Conner Street Elementary

Crum PK8

East Bank Middle

Edison Middle

Elk Elementary Center

Elkview Middle

George Washington Elementary

George Washington Middle

Grace Christian School

HEAT

Herbert Hoover High

Hinton area Elementary

Hurricane High

Hurricane Middle

Hurricane Town Elementary

Independence Middle

James Monroe High

John Marshall High

Lakeside Elementary

Martin Elementary

Maysville-Union Tigers

Moundsville Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Petersburg High

Petersburg Middle

Peterstown Elementary

Peterstown Middle

Pickens School

Pipestem Christian Academy

Poca High

Poca Middle

Ravenswood High

Ripley High

Ripley Middle

Riverside High

Shady Spring High

Shady Spring Middle

Summers Co. High

Upshur Co. Homeschool

Upshur County Homeschool Archery Association

Wahama

West Teays Elementary

Wheeling Central Catholic

Wheeling Park High

Winfield High

Winfield Middle

Wirt County High

Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules.

For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit the WVDNR website here.

”We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this program,” said Scraggs. “Without all of the coaches, volunteers, conservation and educational organizations around our great state, this fantastic program for students would not be possible.”

