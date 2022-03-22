Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Starting next month, Pfizer will supply 4 million courses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to UNICEF.
The medicine will go to people in 95 low- and middle-income countries that have about 53% of the world’s population.
Lower income countries will pay a not-for-profit price, and countries with higher incomes will pay according to a tiered pricing arrangement.
The announcement comes days after a statement by the Medicines Patent Pool that 35 companies will begin producing inexpensive, generic versions of Paxlovid to increase access to treatment.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.