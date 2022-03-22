Significant delays expected until May for 2 Doddridge County roads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews will be working around the clock until May to repair multiple slips on two roads in Doddridge County.

Road work began on Monday, March 21 and will continue through Friday, May 13.

The roads crews are working on are County Route 11 (Arnolds Creek Road) and County Route 11/4 (Punkin Center Road).

The area of work will be from the intersection of CR 11 and US 50 to the intersection with CR 11/4, then south on CR 11/4 to mile post 0.61.

Officials said there will be significant delays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when flaggers will control traffic.

Roads will be completely closed from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The alternate route is County Route 11 (Arnolds Creek Road) to CR 21 (Oxford Road) to 50/30 (Sunnyside) to US 50.

During night shift hours, only buses and emergency service vehicles will be allowed through the work site.

All others must use the alternate route.

During the day, traffic will be allowed, but delays should be expected.

Motorists are encouraged to allow additional time for their commute.

Note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

