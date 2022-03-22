WVU football kicks off their first spring practice

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the first spring practice, we are one step closer to the first WVU game of 2022.

Neal Brown spoke about what he saw from the players on the field today, and in the off season.

There were a few players that stood out to Brown, to name a few: Dante Stills and Taijh Alston were looking good on defense, offensively, Tony Mathis, James Gmiter and Jordan White were standing out. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James are two that Brown has high expectations for on the field this fall.

When looking at what the Mountaineers are looking to improve, Brown indicated the need to be faster on the secondary.

Brown also addressed the topic of conversation, Who will be this year’s quarterback?, “Then quarterback, it’s too be determined... I like our talent, we’re gonna play this out.”

