WVU suspends, reprimands fraternities in wake of hazing, fighting allegations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has suspended one fraternity and reprimanded three others after investigations into a hazing allegation and recent fights.

Delta Chi is serving a three-year suspension effective immediately related to a hazing incident reported in February, according to WVU officials.

As a result, the fraternity has lost its official WVU recognition and Delta Chi’s international headquarters has also removed its recognition of the local chapter.

The chapter may apply for reinstatement after August 2025, a process which includes a variety of educational requirements.

Three other fraternities were sanctioned related to violations of WVU’s Student Conduct Code related to fighting.

Phi Sigma Phi received a disciplinary reprimand and was also placed on probation by its national headquarters. Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu also received disciplinary reprimands - a written notice of violation that becomes part of the official University record.

Officials said each of the three fraternities must also participate in educational programming including de-escalation training.

“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Additionally, nine individuals have also been taken through the Student Conduct process for violations resulting from the hazing incident and fighting.

Sanctions range from deferred suspension to one-year probation and continued monitoring by the Office of Student Conduct.

For prior coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.