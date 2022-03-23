Advertisement

Angler catches record-breaking musky

WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager (left), with Lucas King (right) holding King’s record...
WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager (left), with Lucas King (right) holding King’s record musky.(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas King, of Burnsville, caught and released a new state record musky on Saturday, March 19.

King was fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a WVDNR public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County.

The musky was caught using 6″ glide bait.

King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51.00 pounds.

The trophy musky eclipsed the previous WV length record of 54.0625 inches caught last year by Chase Gibson and surpassed the current weight record of 49.75 pounds previously held by Anna Marsh.

The record catch was measured by WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov.

Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

