Clarksburg VA opens parking garage

LAJVAMC Parking Garage Ribbon Cutting
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials participated in a ribbon cutting for the newly constructed $11.6 million dollar parking garage at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Wednesday.

Medical center officials were joined by representatives from the Rocky Bleir Construction Group for the ribbon cutting.

The garage will officially open on Monday, March 28 and will be used exclusively for Veterans seeking health care services. 

The parking garage will add over 230 spaces. 

Employees will still utilize parking in other adjacent lots. 

During the first few weeks, VA Police will be assisting with traffic control to the entrance of the garage.

“The parking garage has been a project our Veterans have been anticipating for many years. I am very excited to finally open it and provide a new convenient option for our Veterans to utilize for their parking needs. With our plan to continue to expand services as much as possible, the parking garage will be a great asset for our Veterans,” said Barbara Forsha, Medical Center Director.

