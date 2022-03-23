Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 500, 4 counties with 0 active cases

All 55 counties are “green” on the DHHR County Alert Map.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 23, 2022, there are currently 448 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,680 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old female from Marion County, a 56-year old male from Upshur County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Randolph County, a 99-year old female from Kanawha County, a 42-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Monroe County, a 94-year old male from Tucker County, a 29-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 79-year old female from Tucker County.

There are four counties with 0 active cases, which are Gilmer, Monroe, Tyler, and Wirt counties.

As of Wednesday, 186 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 53 have been admitted to the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 positive patients have not been this low since August 3, 2021.

3 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and one pediatric patient is in the ICU.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (3), Braxton (8), Brooke (5), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (5), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (18), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (31), Lewis (2), Lincoln (5), Logan (5), Marion (18), Marshall (5), Mason (4), McDowell (13), Mercer (33), Mineral (2), Mingo (8), Monongalia (30), Monroe (0), Morgan (3), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (8), Raleigh (19), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (3), Summers (7), Taylor (8), Tucker (5), Tyler (0), Upshur (8), Wayne (5), Webster (3), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (24), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

