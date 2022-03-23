Advertisement

Fairmont Senior posts strong offensive game against Lewis County

Jack Bigelow takes win for Polar Bears with zero runs on two hits through five innings
Lewis County at Fairmont Senior baseball
Lewis County at Fairmont Senior baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bats were cracking for the Polar Bears, ultimately resulting in eight runs in Tuesday’s contest with Lewis County.

Fairmont Senior held the Minutemen scoreless through five innings and led 7-0 when Lewis County scored its first runs.

Jack Bigelow took the win for the Polar Bears, pitching five innings with zero runs on two hits.

Fairmont Senior is back on the diamond Thursday at Philip Barbour, while Lewis County hosts Preston.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Pitzer
Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
Robert Radcliff
Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor
Dusty Tenney
Man arrested for allegedly soliciting, threatening to kill 14-year-old
Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust

Latest News

AJ Dinaldo signs with Potomac State University
Bridgeport’s AJ Dinaldo signs with Potomac State Soccer
WVU football hits the field for their first spring practice
WVU football kicks off their first spring practice
Class A all-state teams
Local athletes named to Class A girls all-state teams
Jeremiah King, Frank Loria Most Outstanding Player of the Year
Harrison County football players honored at 39th annual Frank Loria Awards