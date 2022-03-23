Fairmont Senior posts strong offensive game against Lewis County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bats were cracking for the Polar Bears, ultimately resulting in eight runs in Tuesday’s contest with Lewis County.

Fairmont Senior held the Minutemen scoreless through five innings and led 7-0 when Lewis County scored its first runs.

Jack Bigelow took the win for the Polar Bears, pitching five innings with zero runs on two hits.

Fairmont Senior is back on the diamond Thursday at Philip Barbour, while Lewis County hosts Preston.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.